    Mayor of Astana instructs chiefs to go by mass transit

    10:55, 27 July 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akim of Astana Asset Issekeshev has instructed the leaders to travel by public transport during a meeting in the capital city administration, Kazinform cites the city administration press service.

    "The executives of the capital, starting with the akim of the city and deputies, the akims of the districts and deputies are to travel by municipal vehicles several times a week, while the heads of departments, city establishments and structural subdivisions are to do it once a day," the mayor said.

    At the end of the meeting, the akim charged the head of the Astana Department of Internal Affairs to enhance control over the city security, social peace and tourist safety.

     

