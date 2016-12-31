  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Mayor of Astana shared video showing capital on New Year's Eve

    13:24, 31 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Asset Issekeshev congratulated residents and guests of Astana on the New Year and shared a video clip showing the city and its decorations on social media, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Dear Astana residents and guests! I congratulate you on the New Year! And wish good health and all the happiness to you, your families and friends. Let the New Year bring happiness and prosperity to every family. May all your wishes come true. I wish new achievements to you", wrote the mayor on his Facebook page.



    The footage shot with a quadcopter drone shows festive decoration of Astana at night from a bird's-eye view.

    Tags:
    Astana Regions Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!