Mayor of Bangkok invited to Global Silk Road 2018 Conference in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of a meeting with the Mayor of Bangkok, Aswin Kvanmuang, Kazakhstan's Ambassador Ms. Raushan Yesbulatova conveyed the invitation of the Governor of Astana city Asset Issekeshev and the Head of the G-Global International Secretariat Serik Nugerbekov to the "Global Silk Road 2018" International Conference to be held on July 2-3 in Astana in the framework of celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh diplomat briefed the Thai governor on the young, fast-growing capital of Kazakhstan, which administrative center was built from scratch. The Mayor of the largest Asian metropolis was informed of the socio-economic situation in Kazakhstan, as well as the post-EXPO projects of the International Specialized Exhibition-2017 in Astana.



Ambassador Yesbulatova noted that the International Financial Center, Training Centers, the Center for Green Technologies and many other investment projects will be located on the territory of the EXPO.



"Bangkok is recognized as one of the fastest growing cities in the world, especially in Smart City projects and Special economic zones. In this regard, I want to invite the management of Bangkok to take part in these projects," said Yesbulatova.



In his turn, the Mayor of Bangkok thanked for the invitation to visit the capital of one of the world's largest countries and presented the Ambassador of Kazakhstan a symbolic "souvenir-key from the City Hall" as a sign of hospitality. At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their intention to continue cooperation, especially within the upcoming 15th Anniversary year of the establishment of sister-cities between Astana and Bangkok.