Mayor of Nur-Sultan extends Capital City Day greetings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Nur-Sultan City Altai Kulginov has greeted the residents and guests of the city on the Day of the Capital City, Kazinform cites the City Hall's press office.

Extending his greetings, the mayor noted that Nur-Sultan embodies the socio-economic and political successes of Kazakhstan achieved in the years since the country gained independence, makes evident the growing power of the country and a high potential for its further development.

"The fate of the capital is inextricably linked to the presidency of Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev, who initiated the construction of all ambitious architectural structures in the main city of the country. Nur-Sultan strengthens the international stature of Kazakhstan and is a locomotive of the nation development, a blueprint for its future economic paradigm. It is a city that confidently competes with the world's top megacities. It managed to make a phenomenal breakthrough within just twenty-one years, amazing the world community with the extent and pace of its development," Altai Kulginov emphasized.

He underlined that the key force of the fast-moving growth and prosperity of the capital city is its inhabitants, who with their creative and professional skills achieve great successes.

"Nur-Sultan is our common home we are proud of and want to make better. On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success, well-being, and prosperity!" the mayor concluded.