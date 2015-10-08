Mayor of Riga urged businessmen of Latvia to start preparations for EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Topical issues of cooperation and prospects of development of bilateral relations were discussed by the Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and Mayor of Riga Nils Ušakovs.

The meeting was carried out in the framework of Mr.Dzhaksybekov's visit to the Latvian capital, the press service of Astana city administration office reported. Mayor Dzhaksybekov stressed that Kazakhstan and Lithuania have established friendly relations. Kazakhstan's delegation arrived in Riga to establish more close economic and cultural relations between the two cities. Riga holds a special place in the history of Astana city. Rigans were among the first to support the new capital of Kazakhstan. In 1998 in Astana A. Dzhaksybekov and Andris Bērziņš signed a protocol of intention on the establishment of trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural relations. Today, the development of bilateral relations contributes to robust contractual framework, objective economic and social conditions, as well as close cooperation between the city authorities. For Latvia Kazakhstan is an important transit partner in the East, and for Astana Riga is a promising logistics hub in Europe. The meeting in the City Hall of Riga has discussed the possibility of launching direct flights between Astana and Riga. According to Mr. Ušakovs, Riga could become an important transit area, convenient for Kazakhstan and Europe. Mayor of Astana informed that the government is considering the possibility of launching charter flights between the cities for the period of EXPO 2017. The organization of preparation and holding of the EXPO 2017 became one of the main issues of the talks. It was noted that the theme of the exhibition "Energy of the Future" is relevant to Latvia and the country will have an opportunity to demonstrate its achievements in this field. "The official position of the government is unknown. However, Riga is ready to organize a stand at EXPO 2017 in Astana. During my last trip to Astana I witnessed how the city has changed and it was clear that EXPO 2017 will be one of the key events of the decade," said Mr. Ušakovs. Mayor of Riga urged businessmen of Latvia to start preparations for EXPO-2017. After the meeting, the governors of the two capitals have met with business community of Latvia. A.Dzhaksybekov told them about the opportunities offered to foreign investors and potential of industrial parks in Astana. In conclusion Mr.Dzhaksybekov invited foreign business persons to take part in the VI International Investment Forum "Astana Invest 2015" which will be held October 28-30 at the Palace of Independence. Today, October 8, A. Dzhaksybekov meets with Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia Laimdota Straujuma.