    Mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk appointed

    12:49, 20 August 2018
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Governor of East Kazakhstan region Daniyal Akhmetov introduced Zhaksylyk Omar, a new Mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk, to the staff of the City Hall, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Zhaksylyk Omar was born on September 28, 1980. He graduated from the Abai Almaty State University and the Kazakh Humanities and Law Innovative University with degrees in geography and history teaching and public administration.

    He started his civil service career in 2001 at the Ministry of Culture, Information and Social Harmony. Later, Mr. Omar worked at the Ministry of Finance, held the position of the Assistant to the Governor of East Kazakhstan region, headed the Domestic Policy and Culture Department of East Kazakhstan region. In 2011, he became a Deputy Governor of East Kazakhstan region.

    Since 2016, Zhaksylyk Omar has been a Deputy Governor of Almaty region.

     

