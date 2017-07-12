Mayweather on Golovkin vs Canelo: The best boxer will win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Legendary American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (49-0, 26 KOs) expressed his thoughts on the upcoming Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) showdown, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Mayweather Jr. believes that the best boxer is going to win the much anticipated fight. He added that when he had a chance to share the ring with Canelo, he was better. But Canelo remains a great boxer. The only thing Mayweather Jr. doubted was if it was the right time for Canelo to fight Golovkin.



Earlier, Mayweather Jr. claimed that Canelo will defeat Golovkin as the latter is too slow.



Golovkin vs. Alvarez fight is set to be held in T-Mobile in Las Vegas on September 16.



It is worth mentioning that Mayweather Jr. will make a big return to the ring as he is about to fight Conor McGregor at the same venue in Las Vegas on August 26.