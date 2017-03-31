Mayweather’s arrival to Kazakhstan remains unclear

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakh Professional Boxing Federation Yerlan Bekkhozhin commented on Sports.kz information that a popular American boxer Floyd Mayweather may come to our country.

"WBC managers gave us a huge list of boxers who may come to Astana this summer. It includes legendary boxers such as Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Roberto Durán, Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, etc. But WBC representatives noted that they will negotiate with each champion individually, taking into consideration their travel schedules and conditions", Bekkhozhin said.

According to him, if you hear such names as Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather Jr. it means they may come.

"It's the work of WBC managers to discuss all the details, and closer to the date of the World Boxing Council Convention it will be clearly understood who of the world boxing stars will come to Kazakhstan", Bekkhozhin noted.