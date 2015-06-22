Mayweather Sr. reveals conditions for his son&#39;s fight against Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Floyd Mayweather Sr. - a trainer and father of the best fighter of our time Floyd Mayweather Jr. (48-0, 26 KO) - thinks a fight between his son and Gennady Golovkin is possible if a contract has a clause on mandatory weigh in on the day of the fight, Sports.kz.

It should be noted that G. Golovkin is a champion in the 72.6 kg kilogram, but he is willing to lose weight to fit the 69.9 kg category for the fight against Mayweather Jr. However, Mayweather Sr. thinks that Golovkin can gain a lot of weight after the official weigh in procedure.

"If I were Floyd I would insist on Golovkin keeping weight all the way to the fight. It is OK to fight in the 69.9 or 68 kg category but with a guarantee Golovking has the same weight as at the weigh in," he told in an interview to Boxingscene.