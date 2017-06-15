Mayweather v McGregor superfight confirmed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The media reports that the long-anticipated fight between the great Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor was confirmed to take place on August 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

According to Eurosport, McGregor has agreed that this will be a boxing match, with a boxing undercard to be organized by Mayweather Promotions.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

The pair will fight at the boxing junior middleweight weight limit of 154 pounds and the fighters will use 10-ounce gloves, heavier than anything McGregor has fought with in MMA.