Mazda to recall 845,761 vehicles over defective airbags

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Mazda will recall 845,761 vehicles in China due to defective airbags, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) Thursday.

The affected vehicles include 822,560 Mazda 6 passenger cars produced between July 2006 and March 2016, 22,740 Mazda 8 SUVs produced between April 2010 and April 2016, and 461 Mazda RX-8 racing cars manufactured between January 2004 and November 2008, according to the top quality watchdog.

Due to a supplier issue, the inflator for the front airbags could rupture when the airbags deploy and broken parts may hurt motorists, said the company.

The company will replace the defective parts free of charge starting from Sept. 23, 2016.

Source: Xinhua