Mazhilis adopts ratification of Readmission Agreement with Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a panel session Kazakh Mazhilis has adopted Draft Law "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic for Readmission and the Executive Protocol on Procedure Implementing the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic for Readmission".

"The agreement was signed in Astana on October 17, 2016. Kazakh Minister of Internal Affairs and Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs signed it on behalf of the two states. This document covers the procedure of identifying and returning persons who have violated the terms of entry or stay in the territory of the agreement states. This category includes people who illegally entered the territory of the country or legally entered but stayed after expiry of the period of stay or residence permit.

Ratification of the agreement will enable to confront illegal migration, facilitate pickup and transition of persons who illegally entered the territories of the countries under a right in international law", Kazakh Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov said presenting the draft law.

Replying to the deputies' questions the minister noted that personal information of the people under readmission can be used only within the agreement. However, competent authorities of the countries ensure confidentiality of personal data and are not entitled to pass it on to third parties.

Kassymov also informed that law-enforcement agencies of the states share information on the people registered on special records. Upon readmission requests, with "Berkut" Information System on the border Kazakhstan clarifies whether a requested person has been registered on special record, if so the other exclusion laws will be applied instead of readmission.