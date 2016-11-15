Mazhilis and EU representatives discuss interpaliamentary partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in the Parliament a meeting took place between the Chairman of the Mazhilis Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Safety Maulen Ashimbayev and the Head of the EU Delegation in Kazakhstan, Ambassador,Traian Hristea.

It was emphasized in the meeting that during 23 years since establishment of the diplomatic relations, the interaction between Kazakhstan and the European Union has intensified and turned into mutually beneficial partnership based on trust and equality.

The parties noted that an integral part of the political dialogue is development of inter-parliamentary communication and emphasized that mutual visits have acquired regular basis. The 13th meeting of the RoK - EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee which was a good discussion platform is a good sign too. The experts also pointed out the importance of implementation of the new agreement on partnership expansion between Kazakhstan and the European Union and raising investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan.

"We are interested in attraction of European investments, technologies and know-how. We are interested to increase the presence of the European business in Kazakhstan", Mr. Ashimbayev said. "EXPO-2017" in Astana will make an essential contribution to Kazakhstan's innovative development, he said. The parties also discussed the issues of bringing the national legal system in line with the European standards, further cooperation and inter-parliamentary communication.