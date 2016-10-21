Mazhilis Chairman meeting with Finland Parliament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Strengthening of the inter-parliamentary dialogue is important for international diplomacy, comprehensive cooperation and mutual trust between Kazakhstan and Finland, Mazhilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatullin said during his official visit to Finland.

According to Mazhilis press service, in Helsinki Kazakhstan Mazhilis officials had negotiations with Parliament Speaker Mariya Lokhela, and met with the management of Kazakh-Finnish Inter-Governmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, visited Otaniemi science and engineering center.

Nurlan Nigmatullin said that the experience of Finnish colleagues in the sphere of legislative support of innovation development, education enhancement, development of information and communication technologies as well as scientific and business cooperation is a subject of practical interest for Kazakhstan Parliament in the light of large reforms carried out by President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kazakhstan's plans to be among 30 developed countries.

In his conversation with Lokhela Nigmatullin pointed out the good dynamics of contacts on the high and highest levels which demonstrates mutual interest in sustainable development of bilateral relations.

Mariya Lokhela giving a high appraisal to the mutual relationship of Kazakhstan and Finland in whole, expressed a wish to intensify the cooperation between the parliament committees. Mazhilis Chairman expressed readiness to coordinate the efforts within the framework of international parliament organizations for solution of the topical issues on the agenda.

Emphasizing the importance of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence and the 100th anniversary of independence of Finland which will be marked next year and the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries Mazhilis Chairman invited the Finnish colleague to Kazakhstan for an official visit.