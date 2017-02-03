Mazhilis clarifies President’s Message and reforms to North Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A group of Mazhilis deputies have arrived in the North Kazakhstan region to discuss and explain the recent Message of the President and the proposed constitutional reforms to the population of North-Kazakhstan region.

Speaking about the Message, Mazhilis deputy Abay Tasbulatov dwelled on the fourth priority - improvement of quality of human capital, underscoring that human capital is associated with education.

Serik Omirbayev acting rector of the University, where the meeting took place, also noted that intellectual and educational potential was the key resource of competitiveness and economic growth of the country in the conditions of new economy based on knowledge and innovative technologies.

The participants of the meeting mutually agreed the modern necessary to develop the education system based on the new model of economic growth.

The final meeting of Mazhilis deputies will take place in Petropavlovsk on February 10. Till that time the deputies visit the district to deliver the essence of the reforms to the villagers.