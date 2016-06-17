McGinn’s late goal confirms Northern Ireland’s famous win over Ukraine

LONDON. KAZINFORM It needed something remarkable for Michael O'Neill to surpass the achievement of leading Northern Ireland to their first European Championship as group winners. Something remarkable happened here. A masterful display from manager and players alike eliminated Ukraine and revitalised Northern Ireland's hopes of reaching the last 16.

The threat of elimination from the tournament prompted the boldest moves of O’Neill’s reign as Northern Ireland manager. Out went Kyle Lafferty and four others from Sunday’s starting lineup against Poland. “After what happened against Poland you do question yourself a little bit,” O’Neill said of the changes. “I watched the game again from the different camera angles that Uefa provide and felt we needed more running power through the middle of the team and out wide.”

