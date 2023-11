ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ESPY Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles today, Sports.kz informs.

World champion Gennady Golovkin was among the nominees for "Best Fighter" ESPY Award, but was edged out by MMA fighter Connor McGregor.

The other nominees were boxers Canelo Alvarez and Roman Gonzalez and another representative of the MMA Robbie Lawler.