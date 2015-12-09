Meanwhile, in Florida: Burglary suspect eaten by alligator

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Karma comes quick to thieves. A suspected burglar ended up in an alligator's mouth after hiding from Brevard County, Florida, police in Barefoot Bay Lake, according to USA Today.

Local investigators reported that 22-year-old Matthew Riggins had told his girlfriend on November 13 that he would be in Barefoot Bay to commit burglaries. This report coincides with witness statements that they had called police after seeing two suspicious men dressed in black in the area. When police officers came, the men broke into a run. One was caught and arrested.

On November 23, Riggins' body was discovered in the lake with gator bite' marks, by divers from the sheriff's office who said an "aggressive" animal came after them while they were taking the remains out of water, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

An autopsy on the man showed that he drowned after a reptile attack. According to a statement by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, a necropsy on the alligator found Riggins' remains in the gator's stomach.

"When the body was found, it had injuries that were consistent with an alligator attack," Maj. Tod Goodyear with BCSO said. "We had trappers euthanize the gator and when we opened it up, there were some remains inside that were consistent with injuries found on the body."

"He hid in the wrong place," one Barefoot Bay resident told Bay 9 News. "I would say it's poetic justice, you want to sit there and steal from people," another said.

There's a famous saying that goes something like, "Let sleeping alligators lie." Perhaps somebody should have let Riggins know.

Source: Sputniknews.com