Measles breaks out in Europe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 4,000 people in Europe got measles, RIA Novosti reports.

"Since early 2017, epidemic rise of the measles incidence rate has been observed in European countries. In total, there are more than 4,000 cases... Some cases resulted in fatalities. It is also reported on infected medical workers", Russian Consumer Protection Agency "Rospotrebnadzor" reports.

According to the agency, the disease cases have been registered in 14 countries: Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Hungary, France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Iceland, Spain and Switzerland.

It is noted that low level immunisation of European countries population and lack of restrictions at the measles focuses made the disease spread. Rospotrebnadzor highlights that European specialists are now striving to bring the epidemic situation under control with vaccination, laboratory testing and extensive sanitary awareness building.