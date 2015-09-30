Measles incidence in Kazakhstan increased 10 times

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 8 months of the current in Kazakhstan have been registered 2307 cases of measles which is 10 times more than in 2014, said Vice Minister for Health and Social Development Alex Tsoi at a briefing in Astana.

According to his words, the number of children diagnosed with measles has grown by 6 times. The highest incidence is recorded in regions with low vaccination coverage including Mangystau, East Kazakhstan regions and Astana city. Given this epidemiological situation of measles, as well as the recommendations of the World Health Organization, it was decided to launch additional immunization against measles beginning from 1 October, 2015. Mr. Tsoi also noted that Kazakhstan is one of the countries where the national vaccination schedule is as recommended by the WHO. Vaccination against 21 infectious diseases is free of charge in Kazakhstan. All vaccines used in Kazakhstan are certified by the WHO.