Measures on preserving living standards of Kazakhstanis to be announced soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The people of Kazakhstan will learn about the measures on preserving the living standards in the country by the end of the year, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said in the interview to national TV channels.

"The people of Kazakhstan will learn about specific measures we are planning to take by the end of the year. We will announce what organizations are planned to be established and which ones to be merged, and how the expenses are expected to be optimized. We will announce the measures on preserving the living standards in Kazakhstan by the yearend," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President also noted that international financial organizations treat Kazakhstan with a great respect. The world financial centers allocate 9 of 20 billion US dollars for fighting the crisis. They do not render similar assistance to any other country, it shows their respect for Kazakhstan. Besides, the leading world countries support Kazakhstan as well. This is a result of the work held over 24 years of independence.

