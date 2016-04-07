Meat production to increase in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The authorities of Atyrau region will pay more attention to increasing meat production as a part of the agricultural sphere development, Head of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev told at the briefing dedicated to practical implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

"Atyrau region has a great potential that we have to use right. Now we focus on this issue. I can't tell exact figures right now, but the work is underway. The most important thing is to develop the agricultural sector," he told at the briefing.

As earlier reported, the region has many slaughterhouses and factories specializing in processing of meat but all of them have one problem, which is a lack of meat to process. Meat is mostly brought from the other regions of the country to Atyrau for processing.