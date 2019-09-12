  • kz
    Mechanical engineering to develop as Kazakhstan’s industrialization driver – President

    11:15, 12 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of welcome to the participants of the VII Forum of Mechanical Engineers of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports. President’s Aide Maulen Ashimbayev read the letter for the participants.

    «Dear friends! Let me congratulate you on the VII Forum of Mechanical Engineers!

    Kazakhstan’s mechanical engineering sector manufactures a wide range of products - from spare parts to high-technological equipment. We also assemble locomotives, transformers and other sophisticated equipment. Mechanical engineering is the sector that promotes development of the entire Kazakhstan economy,» the message reads.

    The Head of State expressed confidence that the efforts of mechanical engineers and the government would promote development of mechanical engineering as a driver of the country’s industrialization.



    President of Kazakhstan Events Nur-Sultan President Top Story
