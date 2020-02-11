  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Medal established to commemorate 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution

    19:16, 11 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President signed a decree On the commemorative medal on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    It is established to reward nationals of Kazakhstan and foreign citizens who significantly contributed to ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution, development of the constitutional framework of Kazakhstan, protection of the constitutional law and human liberties and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!