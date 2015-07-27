Medals are not that important - guest of IOI-2015 from Portugal

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Leader of Team Portugal Pedro Ribeiro revealed that this is the 15th time he participates in the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI-2015).

"Based on the fact that I participate in this Olympiad for the 15th time, you can see how much I love informatics. I participated as a contestant for 11 times and this is the fourth time I lead the team," he told Kazinform correspondent. Mr. Ribeiro stressed that only the best students are selected to participate in the Olympiad. "We have a strong team. But the goal is to obtain knowledge and experience, make friends from other countries. The medals are not that important," he added. Over 630 delegates from at least 80 countries gathered in Almaty city for the IOI 2015. This is the first time Kazakhstan hosts this event.