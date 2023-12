ALMATY. KAZINFORM On October 20 the high-mountain skating rink Medeu opens the new season, the Instagram account of Almaty city Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev reads.

The high-mountain sports complex sits at the height of 1,691 m above the sea level. It is the biggest high-mountain winter sports complex boasting the biggest artificial ice rink up to 10,500 sq m.