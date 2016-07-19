Media: IOC postpones decision on Russia team participation in Rio 2016

MADRID. KAZINFORM - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has postponed its decision on possible ban of the Russian national team from the Rio 2016 Olympics till weekend, Spain's newspaper Marca said on Tuesday.

The IOC's executive committee is holding a telephone conference on the findings of the Independent Commission of the Word Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on doping abuses in Russia.

Marca said it was decided to immediately set up a special commission to look at legitimacy of possible suspension of an entire country from the Olympic Games and to decide what to do with clean athletes. Apart from that, all international federations were recommended not to grant Russia the right to host international competitions until the probe into McLaren report in over.

The International Olympic Committee also decided to re-check all available dipong samples taken from Russian athletes.

The Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) chaired by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren released a report on Monday on the results of a probe into the accusations of doping and manipulation of tests by Russian athletes and officials at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games.

The McLaren investigation found evidence that Russia's Sports Ministry and the Center for the Training of Russian National Teams and the Federal Security Service supported the doping program in Russian sports. The commission also concluded that the system of concealing positive doping tests at the Moscow anti-doping laboratory had been in effect from late 2011 to August 2015. Following the report WADA urged to ban Russian athletes from all international sports competitions, including Rio 2016.

Kazinform refers to TASS