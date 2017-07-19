Media reveals France's new military chief

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM General François Lecointre will head France's Armed Forces, Kazinform reports with reference to France24 television channel.

The representative of the French government Christophe Castaner confirmed the appointment, saying that Lecointre was recognised as "a hero" in the army. However, this appointment will not officially be confirmed until a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

It is reported that François Lecointre served in Sarajevo during the Balkan wars in the 1990s and headed the European Union mission in Mali to train te country's army.

Earlier, the previous head of France's armed forces, General Pierre de Villiers, resigned after he disagreed with the government over proposed budget cuts.