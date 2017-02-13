  • kz
    Media says Golovkin vs. Saunders done deal

    10:35, 13 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Several sources report teams Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) and Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs) have reached a deal, Sports.kz reports.

    It is believed the fight will take place on June 10th in Kazakhstan Suring the course of EXPO-2017, according to ESPN's Fernando Barbosa and Dan Rafael.

    It was earlier reported that mandatory challenger for the world title Avtandil Khurtsidze (32-2-2, 21 KOs) may postpone his fight against Saunders and let Golovkin to hold a unification bout with the Brit.

    Earlier, Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler has already refuted this information.

     

    EXPO 2017 Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
