Media says Golovkin vs. Saunders done deal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Several sources report teams Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) and Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs) have reached a deal, Sports.kz reports.

It is believed the fight will take place on June 10th in Kazakhstan Suring the course of EXPO-2017, according to ESPN's Fernando Barbosa and Dan Rafael.

It was earlier reported that mandatory challenger for the world title Avtandil Khurtsidze (32-2-2, 21 KOs) may postpone his fight against Saunders and let Golovkin to hold a unification bout with the Brit.

Earlier, Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler has already refuted this information.