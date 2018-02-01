Medical center, kindergarten unveiled in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov unveiled a number of social facilities in the town of Arkalyk as part of a working trip on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

One of the facilities is the new medical center called "Zhanuya".







During the visit to the center, mayor of Arkalyk Amantai Balgarin revealed the modernly equipped healthcare facility is on par with international centers. Its average daily census totals 100 patients. The KZT 100 million worth project has been implemented within the framework of PPP. The cost of medical equipment has exceeded KZT 50 million.



"From now on locals can get medical treatment without leaving Kostanay region," Mr. Balgarin said.



With the launch of the medical center, new jobs were created in the region as well. It was noted that promising physicians were invited to work at the facility and were provided with accommodation in Arkalyk.







Arkhimed Mukhambetov also paid a visit to a new kindergarten. Local businesswoman Assem Mazhitova invested KZT 317 million into reconstruction of a big cottage in Arkalyk which will room the new kindergarten.



One more kindergarten "Baldyrgan" for 50 children that opened doors in the town received a special gift from governor Mukhambetov - minibus Hyundai.



