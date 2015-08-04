Medical ethics program to be developed in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will develop and implement a nationwide medical ethics and communication skills program, according to the draft of the healthcare development program "Health" for 2016 - 2020.

"To ensure the quality and responsiveness of the national healthcare system, we will develop and implement a nationwide medical ethics program that will involve health workers, the public, educational institutions, professional associations and the media," the document says.

In addition, in order to introduce the international approaches and provide patient safety, we will implement a national system of accounting and analysis of medical errors through the use of confidential audit. At the same time, it is planned to review the system of responsibility of medical personnel with a partial transfer of criminal responsibility to administrative and professional, including the suspension or withdrawal of licenses for medical activity.

"To unify clinical processes we will develop and introduce domestic and international clinical guidelines and protocols for prevention, diagnosis, treatment of diseases and rehabilitation of patients," the draft program says.

Clinical guidelines and protocols for use in clinical practice will be approved by specially created expert advisory body, the Joint Commission on quality of medical services. The local quality management systems will be the internal audit service of medical organizations. Their activities will be based on a uniform system of risk management and regular auditing of clinical processes with independent medical experts. Source: primeminister.kz.