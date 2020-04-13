  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Medical staff coronavirus cases grows to 211

    16:28, 13 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The number of health workers who contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan reached 211 or 20.5% of total coronavirus tally,» head of the goods and services quality control committee Lyudmila Bayurbekova told an online briefing.

    The most cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. 74 out of 211 worked with COVID-9 suspected and confirmed cases.

    She also added that 20 people are kept at quarantine centre in Nur-Sultan, 10 in Karaganda region. There are 44 doctors are at infection diseases hospitals.

    As of today Kazakhstan confirmed 979 coronavirus cases.


    Tags:
    Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!