Medical trains helped to examine 4 thousand people in remote regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From June 11, 2016 specialists of "Health" train examined residents of 33 remote stations in the east and south of the country, surveyed more than 6000 people, conducted 3821 diagnostic procedures and 115 small outpatient surgeries, according to representative of the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Ruslan Imankulov.

Since 2011 Kazakhstan has had three medical trains, "Densaulyk" (launched in 2010), "Salamatty Kazakhstan" and "Zhardem". People call them "trains of health" due ti rail transports are equipped with special medical equipment for diagnosis and surgery, primeminister.kz reports.



"From June 11, 2016 specialists of "Densaulyk" train have examined residents of 33 stations in East Kazakhstan, Almaty and Kyzylorda regions, surveyed more than 6000 people, including 1145 children. The number of medical visits exceeds 59 thousand, conducted 3821 diagnostic procedures and 115 small outpatient surgeries, dental care was provided to more than 2 thousand residents. "Densaulyk" train will continue to operate until August 14, 2016," R.Imankulov said.



By the way, dental care, not included in the list of guaranteed free medical care, are free of charge to all residents of Kazakhstan.



Recall in 2010 was launched "Densaulyk" train. Since February 7, 2011second specialized "Zhardem" trains has started to run in the eastern and southern regions of the country and since September 2012 medical train "Salamatty Kazakhstan" has started to operate in remote stations of the northern region. Trains are a joint project of JSC "Railway hospitals of disaster medicine" of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy". Financial support is provided by "Samruk-Kazyna Trust" social development projects fund. The project was launched as part of the key priority of the President's Address "Development of transport medicine".