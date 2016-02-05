Medical University student claimed missing in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Erassyl Aubakirov, a 23-year-old student of Astana Medical University is claimed missing for nearly 3 days.

As per the information posted in Facebook by his friend Diass, the student left his home on February 3 at around 06:00 p.m. (Saryarka-Seifullin streets).

“Erassyl was going out on an errand. He was neither going to work, nor dating his girlfriend nor meeting his friends. We have checked all versions. Approximately, he was driving to the left bank. He did not come back home. His cell phone has been turned off. Yesterday, on February 4, he must have come to an examination. He was getting ready for it! Erassyl is the intern of the Astana Medical University. He is an excellent student! He is a singer! He is an activist! He is a son, a brother and a friend! He is the life of any party! He is responsible and modest! He is well educated! He neither smokes nor drinks alcohol! He is not a member of any religious movements! He is a very kind person! Now he is missing! Please, help us to find him!” Diass’ post reads.

Diass adds that Erassyl was wearing a dark-blue winter jacket and a dark color ear-flaps hat. His height is about 175-180 cm, and weight is around 70-75 kg.