Medical workers worthy of new package of financial aid, Kazakh President

«The health professionals working in tough environment in the sanitary and epidemiological sector deserve a new package of financial aid. The Government carries out estimations. The decision adopted will be made public on Monday,» the President’s Twitter account reads.