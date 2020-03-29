  • kz
    Medical workers worthy of new package of financial aid, Kazakh President

    10:32, 29 March 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Medical workers who overextend themselves in sanitary and epidemiological sector are worthy of a new package of financial assistance,» the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said.

    «The health professionals working in tough environment in the sanitary and epidemiological sector deserve a new package of financial aid. The Government carries out estimations. The decision adopted will be made public on Monday,» the President’s Twitter account reads.


