Medieval battles on in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - People gathered at Kazakh Yeli monument in Astana to celebrate Nauryz today, Kazinform reports.

The celebration is not only about performances of popular singers and entertainers, theatrical staging, food tasting but also national fighting contests.

The international tournament in medieval battle called "The Blade of the Dessert" is being held in Astana for the 4th time and is organized under the aegis of the International Association of the Historical Medieval Battle HMBIA and is timed to the national holiday Nauryz.



More than 80 athletes from five countries are participating in the tournament including girls: Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Kygyzstan and Uzbekistan. Astana is represented by 15 athletes.

On March 21st there were held single battles in the "Shield-Sword" nomination. It was the first time that ladies' contest was included in the official program, of the tournament.



The first day resulted in the first place for Anna Ridel from Novosibirsk, Russia, Zamira Alimbayeva and Zarina Begmaliyeva, both from Astana, received the 2nd and 3rd places respectively.



Among men the winners in the "Shield-Sword" nomination were Nazar Kollektsionov from Novosibirsk, Russia - 1st place. Alexander Andreyev (Novosibirsk) and Yurii Chuguyevskiy (Astana) won the 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

Today on March 22nd the second day of the tournament continues from 11:00 to 17:00 in the nominations "Sword - Buckler", "Bastard Sword" and "Halberd".