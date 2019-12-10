Medieval burial unearthed in North Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - An ancient burial place was unearthed in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Anatoly Pleshakov, candidate of historical sciences, senior lecturer, head of the Educational and Scientific Center of Archeology of the North Kazakhstan University, the burial was discovered in the autumn the current year near the village of Donetskoye, Tayinshin district. Along with the bones of a middle-aged woman, there were found a silver mirror with a print depicting two fishes, remains of a leather case, fragments of scissors, a wooden hair pick, a fragment of a bowl and a metal rod.

Scientists are to determine the period of the finding. A. Pleshakov plans to continue work together with the scientists from Chelyabinsk, Russia.

He supposes that the finding may refer to the pre- or the Golden Horde period.

The scientist believes that the found remains are most likely not from a commoner. This is indicated by a silver mirror.

The bones were found by locals on a sand quarry. The scientist suggests that the burial is almost completely destroyed since there is a mining of sand and clay. However, in May, archaeologists plan to explore the area.