Medieval gold found in Mangystau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A resident of Mangystau region has found a trove of gold coins of XII-XIII веков, lada.kz informed. According to scholar Pavel Petrov, the trove could belong the Khoresmshah dynasty of Anushteginids Ala ad-Din Tekesh and Mukhammad ibn Tekesh. Archeologist Andrey Astafyev supposes that the coins could be possibly produced in Mankyshlak.

Study of the ancient settlements, ports and market places of Mangystau is central in the vast scientific research of the northern branch of the Great Silk Road. According to Astafyev little is studied about this topic. Despite the large amount of archeological objects the authors of the research think that one the promising directions of future research will be medieval ports which were not only shipping station but also trading venue of the merchants. According to Pavel Petrov no museum in the world has such a set of coins pertaining to one place. These coins were called the national asset of Kazakhstan.

During the realm of the shakh Tekesh Khoresm was one of the most powerful states in the Central Asia. Its territory was spreading from the Aral Sea and lower reaches of Syrdariya on the north to the Persian Gulf southwards, from the Pamir in the east to the Iranian uplands in the west. During his realm Tekesh enlarged the territory of Khoresm twice as much.

Also there has survived information about the library founded by Tekesh. After the dealth of Tekesh his younger son Ala ad-Din Mukhammed took the throne and expanded the territory of Khoresm.