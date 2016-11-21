Medieval settlement of Talgar not to be withdrawn from UNESCO World Heritage List

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov met with Director General of the UNESCO Irina Bokova in Paris for discussing priority areas of Kazakhstan-UNESCO interaction.

At the meeting, Tasmagambetov expressed gratitude to the UNESCO for constant support of Kazakhstan in implementation of its initiatives outlined within the UNESCO and the UN as a whole.



He reminded about the visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the UNESCO Headquarters during the 38th session of the Organization’s General Conference. In his speech, the Head of State initiated to establish Category II International Center for Cultures Rapprochement under the UN aegis. The Center could provide significant support in implementation of the projects during the International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures.



“Thank you for contribution to celebration of the 1000th anniversary of Almaty in October 2016, the event included in the UNESCO calendar of memorable dates by a decision of the 38th session of the General Conference. In whole, the Government of Kazakhstan praises the level of cooperation with the UNESCO and backs implementation of joint projects and conducting joint events in all the areas of the Organization’s activity,” said Tasmagambetov.

It bears to remind that in 2016 Kazakhstan was included into the UNESCO Cultural Heritage List in Western Tien-Shan transnational nomination, which gave a new impulse to activation of international cooperation in biodiversity conservation and sustainable development. However, there are some unresolved problems in our cooperation, such as construction of a highway through the ancient settlement of Talgar.



“Several weeks ago, the Government of Kazakhstan ordered to cease all construction works in the territory of Talgar settlement, in order to preserve all the World Heritage sites of Kazakhstan in the UNESCO list and conform to the standards of this Organization,” noted he.

The sides reached agreements on preservation of 8 Kazakhstani monuments of the Chang'an-Tianshan section of the Silk Road. The Vice PM was also handed over a certificate of inscribing the site on the World Cultural Heritage List.