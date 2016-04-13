Medvedev: The EEU plays a stabilizing role in the economies of its member states

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) plays a stabilizing role in the economies of the member states, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the session of the Eurasian intergovernmental council in Moscow on 13 April, BelTA has learned.

Dmitry Medvedev stressed that the EEU is a modern and efficient integration association which brings tangible results both in the period when the economies are on the rise and in the period when the economies of the member states are facing difficulties. "External factors have an influence on the state of affairs in the economies; however, statistic data show that the EEU plays a stabilizing role and has a positive impact on the economic conditions in the member states," the Russian prime minister said.



He noted that the EEU members still have to solve issues regarding the formation of the legal framework. This pertains to the elimination of exemptions and restrictions in trade, the free movement of workforce and capitals.



Dmitry Medvedev said that at the narrow-format meeting the prime ministers of the EEU member states discussed the prospects of cooperation with China. He added that European partners have recently demonstrated interest in cooperation. "We are prepared for such movement taking into account the principles of equality and mutual benefits," the prime minister of Russia noted, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.