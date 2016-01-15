Meerkat from Russian zoo to predict results of 2018 World Cup games

YEKATERINBURG, January 15. /TASS/. Suri the meerkat from the Yekaterinburg zoo will predicts results of the matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the zoo's press service said on Friday.

"Suri is an experienced oracle," the zoo told the Welcome2018.com news portal. "He started his career in 2012 when the UEFA Euro Cup was held in Poland and Ukraine and predicted Russia's victory over the Czech team. Suri is very sociable and active."

Yekaterinburg will be one of 11 Russian cities to host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between June 14 and July 15. Other cities are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Kaliningrad, Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd and Saransk.

Photo:© Artyom Geodakyan/ITAR-TASS

