Meet new Miss Astana (Photo-report)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The final stage of the Miss Astana-2015 beauty contest was held yesterday in the capital city's Congress Hall. By jury's decision, Kamila Temirova from Shchuchinsk (Akmola region) became the winner of the event.

The title of the First Vice Miss Astana-2015 was awarded to Banu Kadyrkhanova. Gaukhar Zhumagatova won the title of the Second Vice Miss and Viktoriya Alexeyeva got the Third Vice Miss title. The jury included Miss Almaty-2011 Aliya Anuarbek, senator Birganym Aitimova, singer Almas Kishkenbayev and Baurzhan Dzholchiyev, a forward from FC "Astana". Kamila Temirova and three other prize winners will represent Astana at the Miss Kazakhstan - 2015 national beauty contest scheduled for December 10 in Astana.