Meeting of heads of SCO defense institutions held in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A meeting of the heads of the defense departments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states responsible for international military cooperation is held in Bishkek, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, according to Kabar.

During the meeting, the military delegations of Kazakhstan, India, Russia, Tajikistan, China, Pakistan and Uzbekistan discussed the Plan of Cooperation for 2020-2021, reviewed the agendas and draft protocols of the upcoming meeting of defense ministers of the SCO member states, outlined the timing of the Expert Group meeting of the SCO countries.

Wthin the framework of the approved Plan of Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2019, the General Staff and the State Committee on Defense Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic have begun preparations for holding a meeting of defense ministers of the SCO member states in April this year.