Meeting of National Public Confidence Council became an open dialogue platform – Yerlan Karin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The recommendations proposed at today’s 1st meeting of the National Public Confidence Council have been registered and will be thoroughly worked out. President’s Advisor Yerlan Karin said it at a briefing at the Central Communications Service office, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today’s recommendations concerning development of the state and society will touch upon almost all spheres – political, economic and social ones. In my opinion, the meeting has become an open dialogue platform. The members of the Council have raised the pressing problems of the modern Kazakhstani society,» said Karin.

In his words, all the initiatives will be addressed comprehensively.

«The National Public Confidence Council is an advisory structure. It does not adopt laws. They are only discussed here,» he noted.