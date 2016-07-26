Meeting of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, a regular meeting of the Government was held under the chairmanship of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the Head of Government of Tajikistan His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

The meeting first reviewed the results of socio-economic development of the country in the first half of the year and tasks for the second half of 2016.



The reports of the Minister of Economic Development and Trade Hikmatullozoda Nematullo, Minister of Finance Abdusalom Kurboniyon and other heads of state structures were heard in this regard.



After summing-up the results of socio-economic development of the country for the first half of 2016 and identification of objectives for the second half of this year, members of the Government considered other issues high on the agenda.



At the end of the meeting, the Leader of the Nation, the Head of the Government of the country Emomali Rahmon gave specific instructions to the members of the Government, heads of other government agencies for immediate fulfillment of the orders of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, expansion of construction and beautification works in honor of the 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.