  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Meeting on countering terrorism held in Astana

    10:46, 24 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov held a regular meeting of the RoK Anti-Terrorist Center, Kazinform learnt.

    Chiefs of governmental structures-members of the Anti-Terrorist Center and governors of the regions discussed the state and measures of increasing efficiency of joint work on identification and neutralization of terrorism financing channels.

    The meeting summed up also the results of the Anti-Terrorist Center's activity and approved work plan for 2017 which includes activities on further improvement of state-wide system of countering terrorism.

    Tags:
    Security Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!