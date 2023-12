LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - American actress Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green have decided to split after 11 years together, five of them as a married couple.

According to a source close to the family, it was Megan who separated from her 42-year-old husband. Fox, 29, and Green are parents to two sons Noah, 2, and Bodhi, 18 months. The couple met 11 years ago on the set of Hope & Faith series.