    Meiirim Nursultanov KOs Mexican boxer

    11:38, 04 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Meiirim Nursultanov (5-0, 4 KOs) secured the sixth professional victory (previously winning inside the distance), Sports.kz reports.

    In a boxing event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the U..S., he beat Mexican Alejandro Torres (9-3-2, 4 KOs). Nursultanov won the six-round super middleweight fight in the last round 65 seconds before the referee stopped the contest. Now Meiirim's record is 6-0, 5 KOs, while his opponent has lost for the fourth time in his career.

    It is to be recalled that before this fight, Meiirim Nursultanov's manager Egis Klimas urged journalists to watch the bout of his client and promised the latter would not disappoint them.

     

