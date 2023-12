Meirambek Ainagulov wins bronze at World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Meirambek Ainagulov won a bronze medal at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

Ainagulov met Uzbek-born Ukrainian wrestler Lenur Temirov in men’s 60kg weight category and defeated him 10:0.

The second bronze medal was won by Iranian Alireza Nejati.

Japanese Kenichiro Fumita grabbed a gold medal in the final fight against Russian Sergey Emelin.