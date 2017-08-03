  • kz
    Meirim Nursultanov to take on middleweight rival Ismael Bueno

    17:00, 03 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 9, Saryarka Velodrome in Astana will play host to the clash of one of the most promising Kazakh middleweight boxers Meirim Nursultanov (3-0, 2 KO) and Brazilian boxer Ismael Bueno (15-6, 6 KO), Sports.kz reports.

    The undefeated Kazakh and his opponent will be featured on an undercard for the Kanat Islam-Brandon Cook fight.

    It should be noted that Meirim hasn't suffered a defeat in the last two years. The experts note that his accentuated attacks and decisive actions have often surprised his opponents and forced them to capitulate.

     

